Robert Morris rallies to beat Oakland 79-76 in OT in Horizon League Tournament semifinal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kam Woods scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and DJ Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to help top seed Robert Morris survive an upset bet from sixth-seeded Oakland with a 79-76 victory on Monday night in a Horizon League Tournament semifinal.

The Colonials (25-8), who have won seven in a row, will play for the tournament championship on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s other semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Cleveland State and No. 4 seed Youngstown State.

Woods had a three-point play with 16 seconds remaining to force OT tied at 74. Smith hit from beyond the arc 30 seconds into the extra period and Woods hit a jumper at the 3:38 mark to account for Robert Morris’ scoring. The Grizzlies (16-18) went 2 of 4 at the foul line and did not have a basket.

Woods added seven assists for the Colonials. Alvaro Folgueiras totaled 12 points and three blocks. Smith went 4 of 9 from the floor (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and scored 11.

The Golden Grizzlies were led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. with 18 points and two blocks. Tuburu Niavalurua added 13 points and two blocks. Malcolm Christie scored 12.

Robert Morris trailed 38-34 at the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press