Delaware defeats Towson 82-72 in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Timko had 15 points in Delaware’s 82-72 victory against Towson on Monday in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinals.

Timko also added six rebounds for the Blue Hens (16-19). Niels Lane scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Trent Middleton shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Dylan Williamson finished with 23 points and four assists for the Tigers (22-11). Nendah Tarke added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Towson. Christian May also recorded 12 points.

Delaware led Towson at the half, 36-32, with Lane scoring 12 points. Timko led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press