Moe Odum helps Pepperdine upset Santa Clara 78-76 West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Moe Odum finished with 19 points and 13 assists to help Pepperdine pull off a 78-76 upset victory over Santa Clara on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Waves (13-21) move on to play No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s in a Monday semifinal. Pepperdine opened the tournament with an 86-73 victory over No. 8 seed before knocking out No. 5 seed Oregon State 77-73.

Odum also snared five rebounds for the Waves. Stefan Todorovic hit three 3-pointers and also scored 19. Dovydas Butka had 13 points.

Tyeree Bryan finished with 18 points to lead the Broncos (20-12). Brenton Knapper added 17 points and Johnny O’Neil pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Pepperdine trailed 40-36 at halftime but used a 7-0 run to take a 58-56 lead with 9:15 left in the game. Zion Bethea made two free throws with three seconds left to give the Waves a five-point lead. Bryan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press