Incarnate Word tops Southeast Louisiana 71-67 in OT in 1st round of Southland Conference Tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jalin Anderson and Davion Bailey scored 20 points apiece and Incarnate Word held on to beat Southeast Louisiana 71-67 in overtime on Sunday night in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Cardinals (17-15) will play No. 3 seed Nicholls in Monday’s second round.

The sixth-seeded Lions (18-14) scored the first four points in the extra period, but Bailey hit two 3-pointers and Dylan Hayman added back-to-back layups to give Incarnate Word a 68-65 lead with 39 seconds left.

Sam Hines Jr. made the first of two free throws with 68 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 58 and force OT.

Anderson also had seven assists for the Cardinals. Bailey made 6 of 14 shots from 3-point range and added three steals. Hayman scored 16.

Hines led the Lions with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jakevion Buckley added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jeremy Elyzee totaled 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press