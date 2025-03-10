Charleston edges Monmouth 79-78 in OT in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 22 points and Derrin Boyd scored four of his 16 in overtime to lead Charleston to a 79-78 victory over Monmouth on Sunday night in a Coastal Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinal.

The third-seeded Cougars (24-8) will play No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington in a Monday semifinal. Top-seed Towson squares off against No. 12 seed Delaware in the other semifinal.

AJ Smith had 12 points in the first half to lead Charleston to a 34-33 advantage at the intermission. Brzovic scored 18 in the second half and his layup with 17 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 72. Boyd made two foul shots with 13 seconds left in the extra period to put the Cougars up by three. Jaret Valencia had a layup in the final second for Monmouth.

Brzovic also snagged eight rebounds for the Cougars. Smith had 17 points.

The sixth-seeded Hawks (13-20) were led by Abdi Bashir Jr. with 24 points and four assists. Jack Collins added 15 points and six rebounds. Cornelius Robinson Jr. totaled nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press