UNC Wilmington tops Hampton 79-65 to advance to Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Montgomery finished with 18 points to lead UNC Wilmington to a 79-65 victory over Hampton on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

The second-seeded Seahawks (25-7) will play the winner of the final quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed Charleston and No. 6 seed Monmouth in a Monday semifinal. Top-seed Towson faces 12th-seeded Delaware in Monday’s other semifinal.

Montgomery added eight rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff totaled 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Noah Ross pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan totaled 16 points and four assists to pace the 10th-seeded Pirates (17-16). Trevor Smith added 12 points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 17:45 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Montgomery had 15 points to help the Seahawks take a 45-28 lead into halftime. Ross scored 10 of his 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press