UTSA wins 83-80 over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Millender scored 20 points as UTSA beat Charlotte 83-80 on Sunday in the final game of the regular season.

Both teams advance to the American Athletic Conference tournament that begins Wednesday. Charlotte travels to Denton, Texas to play Rice for the chance to take on fifth-seeded Florida Atlantic in Thursday’s second round. UTSA, the No. 11 seed, will play No. 6 East Carolina Thursday.

Millender added eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (12-18, 6-12). Damari Monsanto scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Primo Spears shot 8 for 18 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Kylan Blackmon led the 49ers (10-21, 3-15) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. Nik Graves added 21 points for Charlotte. Robert Braswell also put up 12 points.

Millender put up 12 points in the first half for UTSA, who led 39-38 at halftime. UTSA pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-53 with 11:32 remaining in the half. Tai’Reon Joseph scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press