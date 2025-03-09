Paige Meyer leads trio with 20 points, No. 25 South Dakota State women win Summit over Oral Roberts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Paige Meyer scored 26 point, Haleigh Timmer added 21 and Madison Mathiowetz had 20 and No. 25 South Dakota State continued its dominance in the Summit League with an 84-68 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday, the Jackrabbits’ third-straight title and 13th NCAA appearance.

The Jackrabbits have won 19 games in a row, 59-straight against league opponents and are 41-5 all-time in the Summit League tourney they have won 12 times since becoming eligible in 2009.

Top-seeded South Dakota State (29-3) won despite leading scorer Brooklyn Meyer (17.5 points a game) being held to 10 points, six in the fourth quarter. However, Meyer hauled down 15 rebounds and Mesa Byom had 13, both career highs. Paige Meyer had nine assists.

Taleyah Jones and Emily Robinson had 17 points apiece for the second-seeded Golden Eagles (24-8), who lost the regular-season matchups by five and 18 points. Jalei Oglesby and Ruthie Udoumoh both added 11. Oral Roberts was trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first in a dozen years.

The Jackrabbits hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts in the first quarter, two by Timmer who had 10 points, and took a 19-10 lead.

Makyra Tramble hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to start an 11-0 run to give the Golden Eagles their only lead at 23-21. Mathiowetz answered with a 3 and the Jackrabbits pulled away to lead 46-36 at the half.

Mathiowetz and Paige Meyer opened the third quarter with 3-pointers to push the lead to 16 but the Golden Eagles cut that to five. SDSU went about six minutes without a field goal but made 7 of 9 free throws to take a 65-55 lead into the fourth quarter.

