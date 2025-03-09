John Camden scores 36 and Delaware takes down William & Mary 100-78 in CAA quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Camden’s 36 points led Delaware over William & Mary 100-78 on Sunday in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals.

Twelfth-seeded Delaware has won three games to reach the semifinals and will play top-seeded Towson on Monday.

Camden had seven rebounds and five assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-19). Erik Timko scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Izaiah Pasha shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Keller Boothby led the way for the Tribe (17-15) with 16 points. Matteus Case added 13 points for William & Mary. Gabe Dorsey had 13 points and two blocks.

Camden scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware to a 22-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press