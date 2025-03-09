Tandy scores 19 as Florida Atlantic takes down East Carolina 81-53, teams tie for fifth in AAC

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — KyKy Tandy had 19 points in Florida Atlantic’s 81-53 win over East Carolina on Sunday, putting the teams in a tie for fifth as the AAC regular season ended.

Tandy shot 6 for 13, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Owls (17-14, 10-8 American Athletic Conference). Tre Carroll scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Baba finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Pirates (18-13, 10-8) were led by Joran Riley, who recorded 18 points and three steals. RJ Felton added 11 points and six rebounds for East Carolina. C.J. Walker also put up eight points.

The AAC tourney starts Wednesday in Denton, Texas, with the bottom two seeds, Rice and Charlotte facing off, before moving to Fort Worth on Thursday for the next round. The top four seeds have a bye to Friday’s quarterfinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press