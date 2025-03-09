Price’s 22 help Washington State down Loyola Marymount 94-77 in West Coast Conference Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Ethan Price had 22 points in No. 6 seed Washington State’s 94-77 victory against seventh-seeded Loyola Marymount on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Washington State plays No. 3 San Francisco in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The teams split the regular season series with each team winning on its home floor.

Price added five rebounds for the Cougars (19-13). Nate Calmese also scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and had seven assists. Rihards Vavers shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Lions (17-15) were led in scoring by Myron Amey Jr., who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jevon Porter added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Loyola Marymount. Jan Vide had 10 points.

Washington State took the lead a little more than a minute into the game and did not relinquish it. Price led their team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put the Cougars up 47-39 at the break. Washington State extended its lead to 58-40 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Calmese scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

