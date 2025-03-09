McGhie puts up 18, UCSD downs UC Davis 68-57

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Tyler McGhie had 18 points in UC San Diego’s 68-57 victory against UC Davis on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

San Diego (28-4, 18-2 Big West Conference), which has won 13 games in a row, clinched its first regular season conference title since moving to Division I in 2020. The Tritons, in their first year of postseason eligibility following a four-year transition period, clinched the No. 1 seed at the conference tournament in Henderson, Nevada. UCSD plays in the semifinals on Friday.

Sixth-seeded UC Davis plays No. 7 seed Cal Poly in the first round on Wednesday.

McGhie shot 5 for 15 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Tritons . Nordin Kapic scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones shot 3 of 7 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Aggies (15-16, 9-11) were led in scoring by Leo DeBruhl, who finished with 19 points, six assists and two steals. UC Davis also got 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Pablo Tamba. Nils Cooper had nine points, 13 rebounds and two steals. The Aggies extended their losing streak to six in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press