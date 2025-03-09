Northern Arizona tops Eastern Washington 66-53 in first round of Big Sky Conference Tournament

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 17 points to lead Northern Arizona to a 66-53 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

McLaughlin went 7 of 19 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) for the seventh-seeded Lumberjacks (18-14), who will play No. 2 seed Montana in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Diego Campisano totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Jayden Jackson added 13 points and three steals.

Mason Williams led the way for the eighth-seeded Eagles (10-22) with 20 points. Andrew Cook added nine points, four assists and two steals.

Northern Arizona took the lead with 56 seconds left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-30 at halftime, with McLaughlin racking up 10 points. Northern Arizona pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead. Campisano scored nine after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press