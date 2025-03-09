Monmouth defeats Hofstra 65-60 in second round of Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack Collins had 18 points to lead Monmouth to a 65-60 victory over Hofstra on Saturday night in the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Collins shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line for the sixth-seeded Hawks (13-19), who advance to play No. 3 seed Charleston in Sunday’s quarterfinals. Jaret Valencia added 12 points and Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 11.

Jean Aranguren led the 11th-seeded Pride (15-18) with 19 points and six rebounds. Michael Graham added 12 points and 16 rebounds. German Plotnikov finished with 12 points.

Monmouth went into halftime tied at 28-28. Collins scored 10 points in the half. Monmouth used a 7-0 run to begin the second half to grab the lead. Bashir had nine points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press