Nelson scores 25, Utah Valley downs Tarleton State 71-66

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dominick Nelson’s 25 points helped Utah Valley defeat Tarleton State 71-66 on Saturday.

Nelson added six rebounds for the Wolverines (23-7, 15-1 Western Athletic Conference). Carter Welling added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Toolson finished with eight points. The Wolverines picked up their eighth straight victory.

Freddy Hicks finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Texans (12-19, 7-9). Keitenn Bristow added 13 points and two blocks for Tarleton State. Dantwan Grimes also had 12 points.

By The Associated Press