Moncrieffe scores 26 as Seattle downs Utah Tech 70-65

By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 26 points in Seattle’s 70-65 win against Utah Tech on Saturday.

Moncrieffe added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (13-17, 8-8 Western Athletic Conference). Paris Dawson scored 19 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line. Brayden Maldonado went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Samuel Ariyibi led the way for the Trailblazers (6-25, 2-14) with 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Justin Bieker added 12 points for Utah Tech. Hakim Byrd also put up nine points and two steals. The loss was the Trailblazers’ 14th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

