Hargress has 22 in UC Riverside’s 64-59 victory against Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 22 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal State Fullerton 64-59 on Saturday.

Hargress shot 8 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (21-11, 14-6 Big West Conference). Isaiah Moses scored 12 points, going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Jack Whitbourn shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Titans (6-26, 1-19) were led in scoring by Kaleb Brown, who finished with 14 points and two blocks. Zach Visentin added 13 points for CSU Fullerton. Kobe Young had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The loss is the 12th straight for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press