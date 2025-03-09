Cal State Northridge knocks off Hawaii 82-73

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 21 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Hawaii 82-73 on Saturday.

Adams also contributed eight rebounds for the Matadors (22-9, 14-6 Big West Conference). Tyler Beard scored 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds and six assists. PJ Fuller shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Gytis Nemeiksa led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (15-16, 7-13) with 20 points. Akira Jacobs added 14 points for Hawaii. Tom Beattie also recorded 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press