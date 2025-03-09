Jimerson scores 35 points, Avila hits clutch 3 to help Saint Louis beat Duquesne 90-88 in OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 35 points and Robbie Avila added five of his 22 points in overtime and Saint Louis beat Duquesne 90-88 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Swope’s 3-pointer for Saint Louis tied it 80-all with 27 seconds left to force overtime. Avila’s 3 with 36 seconds left in the extra period gave the Billikens a 90-85 lead before Duquesne’s Kareem Rozier made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jimerson had eight rebounds for the Billikens (18-13, 11-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Avila shot 8 of 15, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Swope had 17 points and shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range.

The Dukes (13-18, 8-10) were led by Tre Dinkins, who recorded 16 points, six assists and three steals. Jakub Necas added 14 points and two steals for Duquesne. Cam Crawford had 14 points and four assists.

Jimerson’s 16-point second half helped Saint Louis finish off the two-point victory.

