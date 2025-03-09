Goodine leads six in double figures as Oklahoma ends 8-game losing streak against Texas, 76-72

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brycen Goodine scored 14 points and led six players into double-figures scoring as Oklahoma beat Texas 76-72 to end its eight-game losing streak against the Longhorns in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

The Sooners closed out their regular season with a 96-84 win over No. 15 Missouri followed with their first win in Austin since 2021.

Both teams head to the Southeastern Conference Tournament and each will play a first-round game Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Texas (17-14, 6-12), the No. 13 seed, takes on 12th-seeded Vanderbilt and Oklahoma (19-12, 6-12), the 14th seed, will battle 11th-seeded Georgia.

Oklahoma took the lead with under 10 minutes left and led by as many as five, but Jordan Pope converted a layup to give the Longhorns a 66-65 lead with 3:47 left. Jeremiah Fears got the lead back for the Sooners with two free throws and Duke Miles converted a three-point play with 2:42 left for a 69-66 advantage and after Arthur Kaluma hit the second of two free throws, Goodine knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 2:11 to play to give Oklahoma its largest lead of the game, 73-67.

Pope scored at the basket and Jeremiah Fears got two free throws with :16 remaining, but Pope drilled a 3-pointer with :06 left to get Texas within three, 75-72, but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer was batted away.

Goodine hit 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and Fears converted 9 of 10 at the line to finish with 13 points and four assists. Miles scored 11 points and had two steals and Jalon Moore, Luke Northweather and Glenn Taylor Jr. each contributed 10 points.

Pope finished with 21 points to lead Texas. Kaluma and Tramon Mark each added 12 points and Julian Larry added 10 points off the bench.

