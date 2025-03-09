Cal Baptist secures 70-68 win over UT Arlington

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 24 points and his two free throws in the final four seconds lifted Cal Baptist past UT Arlington 70-68 in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Daniels shot 8 for 25 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (16-14, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference). Kendal Coleman scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Javonte Johnson had eight points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Raysean Seamster led the way for the Mavericks (13-17, 6-10) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Wells added 10 points for UT Arlington. Brandyn Talbot finished with 10 points and two steals.

