Vartiainen’s 30 lead Weber State over Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference Tournament 83-70

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen scored 30 points and No. 9 seed Weber State beat No. 10 seed Sacramento State 83-70 on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Weber State (12-21) faces top-seeded Northern Colorado (23-8) in the second round on Sunday.

Vartiainen had five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-21). Blaise Threatt added 26 points while shooting 10 for 18 to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Trevor Henning finished with eight points.

The Hornets (7-24, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jacob Holt, who scored all 20 of his points in the second half. EJ Neal added 18 points for Sacramento State. Bailey Nunn had nine points and five assists.

Weber State took the lead with 3:42 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-33 at halftime, with Vartiainen racking up 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press