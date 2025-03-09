Beale has 22 in Hampton’s 70-65 victory over Northeastern in CAA second round

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Beale had 22 points in Hampton’s 70-65 win over Northeastern on Saturday in the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association Championship.

Hampton will play second-seeded UNC Wilmington in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Beale shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Pirates (17-15). Noah Farrakhan scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Xzavier Long shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Huskies (17-15) were led in scoring by Rashad King, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. LA Pratt added 14 points for Northeastern. Youri Fritz also put up 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Beale scored 10 points in the first half and Hampton went into the break trailing 37-29. Farrakhan’s 18-point second half helped Hampton finish off the five-point victory.

By The Associated Press