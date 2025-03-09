Madlock scores 16 in Alabama State’s 59-47 win over Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antonio Madlock had 16 points in Alabama State’s 59-47 victory over Grambling on Saturday.

Madlock added 10 rebounds for the Hornets (16-15, 12-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Amarr Knox shot 4 of 12 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. CJ Hines shot 4 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

The Tigers (10-21, 7-11) were led by James Flippin, who posted 19 points. Mikale Stevenson added nine points, four assists and three steals for Grambling. Kintavious Dozier finished with nine points.

The teams now head for the SWAC Tournament running Tuesday through next Saturday in Atlanta.

By The Associated Press