George Mason earns share of Atlantic 10 regular-season title with 64-60 victory over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox had 18 points to help George Mason defeat Richmond 64-60 on Saturday night, earning the Patriots a share of the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title.

George Mason (24-7, 15-3) shares the title with VCU, but the Rams earned the top seed by virtue of a 70-54 road win over the Patriots in the only matchup this season. George Mason earns two byes and won’t play until Friday’s quarterfinals at Capital One Arena in Washington. The Spiders (10-21, 5-13) placed 13th and will play No. 12 seed Davidson in Wednesday’s first round.

Maddox shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for George Mason. Jalen Haynes added 13 points and eight rebounds. Brayden O’Connor scored nine.

B. Artis White led the Spiders (10-21, 5-13) with 16 points and four assists. Mike Walz and Collin Tanner scored 10 points apiece with Walz adding six rebounds.

O’Connor scored six points in the first half and George Mason went into the break trailing 32-24. Maddox scored 15 points in the second half to help George Mason rally.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press