Sivills scores 17 in Wofford’s 72-60 win over East Tennessee State in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills had 17 points in Wofford’s 72-60 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Sixth-seeded Wofford will play seventh-seeded VMI in a semifinal on Sunday.

Sivills added six rebounds for the Terriers (17-15). Kyler Filewich scored 13 points while going 6 of 9 and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Corey Tripp shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The third-seeded Buccaneers (19-13) were led by Quimari Peterson, who recorded 22 points, four assists and three steals. Karon Boyd added 12 points for East Tennessee State. Maki Johnson also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press