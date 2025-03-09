Camara’s 22 help Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 76-75

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kalil Camara’s 22 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida A&M 76-75 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Camara shot 8 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (16-15, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brayon Freeman scored 18 points and added five assists. Trey Thomas had 10 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Rattlers (13-16, 10-8) were led by Milton Matthews, who recorded 21 points. Sterling Young added 20 points and two steals for Florida A&M. Jordan Chatman also recorded 11 points.

Bethune-Cookman finished third and Florida A&M seventh heading to the conference tournament.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press