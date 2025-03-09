Corhen, Cummings lead Pittsburgh in 93-67 rout of Boston College in regular-season finale

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cameron Corhen and Brandin Cummings each scored 16 points as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak with a 93-67 rout of Boston College in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Panthers (17-14, 8-12) finished the regular season in a logjam in the ACC standings, where as many as five teams could finish tied at 8-12 and tiebreakers will be employed to determine seeding into the conference tournament that begins Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C.

Boston College (12-19, 4-16), which won 20 games and earned a bid into the NIT a year ago, is one of three teams not participating in the ACC Tournament.

The game was tied only once, at 4-4, and Pitt answered with an 11-0 run to take a double-digit lead and led by 29 points at the half, 48-19. The Eagles battled back in the second half, outscoring Pitt 48-45 over the final 20 minutes as the Panthers used their bench.

The Panthers knocked down half of their 60 shots from the field in the game and were 12 of 30 from beyond the arc. Corhen was 7 of 10 from the field and Cummings was 3 of 7 from behind the arc and had five assists. Jaland Lowe finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Ishmael Leggett had 14 points and eight rebounds. The Pitt bench contributed 27 points.

Elijah Strong led Boston College with 14 points and Donald Hand Jr. scored 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Dion Brown and Chad Venning each contributed 10 points.

