Yap’s 30 lead San Jose State past Fresno State 92-68

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — (Donavan Yap’s 30 points led San Jose State over Fresno State 92-68 on Saturday as the regular season came to a close.

Yap shot 11 for 14 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (14-18, 7-13 Mountain West Conference). Jermaine Washington added 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Josh Uduje shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Bulldogs (6-25, 2-18) were led by Jasir Tremble, who recorded 22 points and three steals. Zaon Collins added 17 points and three steals for Fresno State. Elijah Price finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press