Dickinson matches career high with 33 points as Kansas beats No. 24 Arizona 83-76

LAWRENCE, Ks. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson matched a career high with 33 points to lead Kansas past No. 24 Arizona 83-76 on Saturday.

Zeke Mayo drilled five three-pointers and had 20 points while KJ Adams Jr. scored 12, including three dunks while the Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) built a 14-point first-half lead.

The Wildcats (20-11, 14-6) rallied for a brief lead before Dickinson took over, scoring 16 in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting, giving the Jayhawks a 39-30 halftime advantage.

Dickinson grabbed 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the year. He was 15 of 23 from the floor.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Caleb Love had 16 points and Trey Townsend scored 13 off the bench.

As Bradley and Love traded baskets, Arizona erased Kansas’ halftime advantage, taking a short-lived two-point lead at 68-66 with 6:02 to play. The pair combined for 26 second-half points.

Takeaways

Kansas has won 42 consecutive home finales and reached the 20-win mark for the 36th straight year.

Arizona has lost 5 of 8 since a six-game winning streak.

Key moment

Adams tipped a rebound of Dickinson’s 3-point miss, then dunked an alley-oop pass for a 79-72 lead with 1:22. Adams had four dunks.

Key stat

Kansas recorded 14 assists against one first-half turnover.

Up next

Arizona: Begins Big 12 Tournament play Thursday as the No. 2 or 3 seed.

Kansas: Begins Big 12 Tournament play Tuesday as No. 9 seed or Wednesday as No. 7 or 8 seed.

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press