Madden scores 17 as Abilene Christian beats Grand Canyon 82-81 in OT

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat Grand Canyon 82-81 in overtime on Saturday.

Madden also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (16-15, 8-8 Western Athletic Conference). Bradyn Hubbard scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Quion Williams shot 6 of 16 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

JaKobe Coles finished with 17 points and three steals for the Antelopes (23-7, 13-3). Rayshon Harrison added 16 points for Grand Canyon. Lok Wur had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Antelopes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press