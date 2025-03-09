Iona defeats Sacred Heart 90-88

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Yaphet Moundi had 24 points in Iona’s 90-88 victory against Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Moundi added 14 rebounds and three steals for the Gaels (15-16, 12-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dejour Reaves scored 19 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds and three steals. Comeh Emuobor had 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Pioneers (14-17, 10-10) were led by Tanner Thomas, who posted 20 points. Bryce Johnson added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Sacred Heart. Griffin Barrouk had 17 points.

___

