Jones scores 27 as La Salle downs Saint Joseph’s 81-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones’ 27 points off of the bench helped La Salle to an 81-74 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Explorers (13-18, 5-14 Atlantic 10 Conference). Corey McKeithan scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 19, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Mac Etienne and Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 13 points apiece. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Explorers.

Erik Reynolds II led the way for the Hawks (20-11, 12-7) with 22 points, six assists and two blocks. Xzayvier Brown added 16 points and two steals for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Rasheer Fleming also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The loss broke the Hawks’ five-game winning streak.

La Salle took the lead with 6:20 left in the first half and never looked back. McKeithan led the Explorers with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-33 at the break. Jones scored 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press