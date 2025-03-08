Lane has 24, 12th-seeded Delaware upsets fifth-seed Campbell 79-62 in CAA Tournament 2nd round

WASHINGTON (AP) — Niels Lane had 24 points in Delaware’s 79-62 victory against Campbell on Saturday in the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

The Blue Hens advance to Sunday’s quarterfinal round where they will face fourth-seeded William & Mary.

Lane finished 11 of 15 from the field for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-19. Erik Timko added 19 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had 12 rebounds. John Camden shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Tasos Cook led the Fighting Camels (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Colby Duggan added 12 points for Campbell. Cameron Gregory finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Delaware entered halftime up 36-30. Camden paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Lane scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Delaware went on to secure a victory, outscoring Campbell by 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press