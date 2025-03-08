Bradley scores 23 as VMI downs UNC Greensboro 64-57 in Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 seed VMI beat second-seeded UNC Greensboro 64-57 on Saturday in a Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The Keydets (15-18) will face the East Tennessee State-Wofford winner in a semifinal on Sunday.

Augustinas Kiudulas scored 19 points and added seven rebounds for the Keydets (15-18). Tan Yildizoglu finished with 11 points.

The Spartans (20-12) were led in scoring by Ronald Polite, who scored with 18 points. Demetrius Davis added 15 points for UNC Greensboro. Malik Henry also had nine points and two blocks.

VMI took the lead with 16:21 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Kiudulas led the Keydets with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 28-19 at the break. Bradley scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press