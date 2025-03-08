Hinton’s 18 help Harvard defeat Dartmouth 66-58 but Big Green head to Ivy tournament

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton had 18 points in Harvard’s 66-58 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Despite the loss, Dartmouth heads to next weekend’s Ivy League tournament in Providence, Rhode Island, as the No. 3 seed. Harvard did not qualify.

Hinton also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Crimson (12-15, 7-7). Evan Nelson scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Austin Hunt shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Big Green (14-13, 8-6) were led by Cade Haskins, who recorded 12 points. Ryan Cornish added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Dartmouth. Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press