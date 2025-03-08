St. Bonaventure defeats Davidson 64-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Noel Brown’s 16 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Davidson 64-61 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Brown shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Bonnies (21-10, 9-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Melvin Council Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and four steals. Jonah Hinton had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (16-15, 6-12) were led in scoring by Connor Kochera, who finished with 25 points. Davidson also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Reed Bailey. Bobby Durkin also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

St. Bonaventure went into halftime tied with Davidson 34-34. Council scored 10 points in the half. Brown scored 16 points in the second half to help lead St. Bonaventure to a three-point victory. The Bonnies trailed only once in the second half (36-34) but had to survive a last-second 3-point try by Davidson’s Durkin.

St. Bonaventure finished tied for seventh with a possible first-round bye in the conference tournament that begins on Wednesday. Davidson is in 12th place.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press