T.J. Weeks Jr. scores 22 points, Flash Burton hits late 3-pointer to lift Rider over Niagara 77-76

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — T.J. Weeks Jr. scored 22 points, Flash Burton hit the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left and Rider beat Niagara 77-76 on Saturday.

Josiah Davis, who finished 4-of-8 shooting with nine points, missed a 3 at the buzzer for Niagara.

Weeks shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Broncs (13-18, 9-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tariq Ingraham added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Zion Cruz scored 12 points and Burton scored 10.

Olumide Adelodun finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-20, 6-14). Niagara also got 19 points from Jahari Williamson. Jaeden Marshall finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press