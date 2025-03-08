Lanier scores 23 to lead No. 4 Tennessee to 75-65 win over South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 23 points to lead No. 4 Tennessee to a 75-65 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Volunteers (25-6, 12-6 Southeastern Conference) wrapped up a double bye for the SEC Tournament. Cade Phillips came off the bench to score 15 points, Igor Milicic had 13 and Jordan Gainey added 10 points.

Jamarii Thomas scored 20 to lead the Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16). Nick Pringle had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Zachary Davis added 10 points.

Tennessee led by 10 points midway through the first half. South Carolina rallied with a 12-3 run. Thomas had 14 points and the score was tied at 34 at halftime.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, who have struggled until lately, have won two of their last five games to close out the season after going winless in their first 13 league games.

Tennessee: The Vols have experienced some lapses in focus late in the season and needs to avoid that in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Key moment

Leading by three midway through the second half, Tennessee went on a 14-5 run from which South Carolina never recovered. Lanier had nine of those 14 points.

Key stat

Tennessee shot better from the field (30 for 55, 54.5%) than from the free throw line (9 for 21, 42.9%).

Up next

South Carolina and Tennessee will play in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, next week.

