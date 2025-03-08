Drake scores 25 in Drexel’s 91-74 win over Elon in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Drake had 25 points in eighth-seeded Drexel’s 91-74 victory over ninth-seeded Elon on Saturday in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Drexel will face top-seeded Towson in a quarterfinal on Sunday.

Drake shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Dragons (18-14). Kobe Magee scored 24 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added eight rebounds. Cole Hargrove shot 8 of 11 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Sam Sherry led the way for the Phoenix (17-15) with 23 points and two blocks. TK Simpkins added 23 points for Elon. Andrew King also had 11 points and eight assists.

By The Associated Press