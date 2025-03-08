Dawson scores 17, Loyola Chicago knocks off UMass 74-51 in regular-season finale

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 17 points as Loyola Chicago beat UMass 74-51 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Dawson went 6 of 14 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Ramblers (21-10, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Des Watson shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Sheldon Edwards finished 4 of 14 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Daniel Hankins-Sanford led the way for the Minutemen (12-19, 7-11) with 22 points and 15 rebounds. UMass also got 11 points from Jaylen Curry. Rahsool Diggins had nine points and two steals.

The teams will travel to Washington for the conference tournament that runs Wednesday to March 16.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press