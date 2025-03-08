Oweh scores 22 points to help No. 19 Kentucky beat No. 15 Missouri 91-83

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 22 points, and Andrew Carr added 16 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 19 Kentucky beat No. 15 Missouri 91-83 Saturday.

Koby Brea scored 17 points and Amari Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds to help Kentucky (21-10, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) win its second game in a row.

Mark Mitchell scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Marques Warrick scored 17 points for Missouri (21-10, 10-8), which has lost three straight games for the first time this season.

Missouri guard Tony Perkins left the game with an injury and did not return after getting bumped by Oweh and stumbling on an offensive possession with 10:02 remaining in the second half.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats are now 2-0 since coach Mark Pope announced that second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson would miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury after losing to Auburn on March 1. Robinson underwent surgery for his wrist on Wednesday.

Missouri: The Tigers improved their interior defense, but allowed Kentucky to convert 11 of 20 on 3-pointers. Missouri has allowed an average of 94.7 points per game over its three-game losing streak.

Key moment

Missouri’s Marques Warrick scored eight points to spark a 10-0 run in the second half to get within 66-61 before the Wildcats pulled away for the win.

Key stat

Kentucky made 11 3-pointers, giving the Wildcats 304 to surpass the 1993-1994 team for the fourth-most made 3s in a season in school history.

Up next

Both teams begin SEC Tournament play Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press