Top-seed Chattanooga knocks off Mercer in Southern Conference Tournament 76-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Garrison Keeslar had 19 points in top-seeded Chattanooga’s 76-61 victory against eight-seed Mercer on Saturday in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Mocs will meet the Furman-Samford winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

Keeslar had six rebounds for the Mocs (24-8). Honor Huff added 16 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and had six rebounds and three steals. Trey Bonham and Bash Wieland both added 11 points The Mocs extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Jah Quinones led the way for the Bears (14-19) with 17 points and four steals. Mercer also got 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Ahmad Robinson. Alex Holt and Tyler Johnson both had 11 points.

Keeslar scored seven points in the first half and Chattanooga went into the break trailing 34-28. Huff scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Chattanooga to a 15-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press