SIU Edwardsville edges Tennessee State 71-69, will play Southeast Missouri State for OVC title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 24 points to help SIU Edwardsville hold off Tennessee State 71-69 on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinal.

The second-seeded Cougars (21-11) will play top-seeded Southeast Missouri State for the conference title on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Taylor shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Cougars. Myles Thompson had nine points.

Josh Ogundele led the way for the Tigers (16-15, 1-1) with 19 points. Ron Jessamy had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Justus Jackson scored 13.

Thompson put up nine points in the first half for SIU Edwardsville, which led 42-32 at the half. Taylor scored 18 points in the second half to help lead SIU Edwardsville to the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press