11th-seeded Valparaiso takes down No. 3-seed Northern Iowa 64-63 in Missouri Valley quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — All Wright led Valparaiso with 29 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 47 seconds left as the 11th-seeded Beacons took down No. 3-seed Northern Iowa 64-63 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Valparaiso posted its second straight win over a higher seed, knocking off No. 6-seeded Illinois-Chicago Thursday and will take on the No. 2-seed, Bradley, in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Wright added three steals for the Beacons (15-18). Cooper Schwieger scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 10 rebounds and five blocks. Tyler Schmidt finished 2 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Panthers (20-12) were led by Tytan Anderson, who posted 22 points. Northern Iowa also got 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Trey Campbell. Max Weisbrod finished with eight points and four assists.

Wright scored a team-high nine points for Valparaiso in the second half, including their game-winner.

