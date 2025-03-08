Winthrop defeats Longwood 88-79 in Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 17 points, and Kelton Talford posted a double-double to lead Winthrop to an 88-79 victory over Longwood on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Eagles (22-10) advance to play No. 2 seed UNC Asheville in Saturday’s semifinals.

Doucet shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for Winthrop. Talford finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kasen Harrison scored 15.

Colby Garland led the sixth-seeded Lancers (18-14) with 24 points and seven assists. Michael Christmas added 15 points and nine rebounds. Elijah Tucker pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Winthrop took the lead with nine minutes remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Harrison led his team in scoring with 12 points for a 45-24 lead at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press