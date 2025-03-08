South Dakota edges North Dakota State 85-84 in Summit League Tournament quarterfinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 28 points to help South Dakota hold on for an 85-84 victory over North Dakota State on Friday night in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Coyotes (19-13) advance to play top-seeded Omaha in Saturday’s semifinals.

Forte added six rebounds for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Mayuom Buom scored 14.

The fourth-seeded Bison (21-11) were led by Tajavis Miller with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Masen Miller added 19 points and Andy Stefonowicz pitched in with 16 points and six assists.

Bruns scored 10 points in the first half and South Dakota went into halftime trailing 40-34. Forte scored a team-high 20 points for South Dakota in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press