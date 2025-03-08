Dayton tops VCU 79-76 to prevent Rams from clinching Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 22 points and Dayton prevented VCU from clinching the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title with a 79-76 victory on Friday night, ending the Rams’ nine-game win streak.

The Rams (25-6, 15-3) lead second-place George Mason by a half-game. The Patriots end the season at Richmond on Saturday. The Flyers (22-9, 12-6) currently sit in third place, a half-game in front of Loyola Chicago and Saint Joseph’s. The Ramblers travel to play Massachusetts on Saturday and the Hawks play at La Salle.

Bennett shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for Dayton. Malachi Smith totaled 13 points and seven assists. Enoch Cheeks added 12 points.

The Rams were led by Joe Bamisile with 18 points and eight rebounds. Max Shulga added 16 points and nine rebounds. Zeb Jackson also scored 16.

Bennett scored nine points in the first half for Dayton, who led 28-27 at the break. Dayton used a 12-3 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 66-60 with 2:51 remaining.

