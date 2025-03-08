Dent, Northern Illinois beat Central Michigan 83-81 in double OT

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — James Dent Jr. led Northern Illinois with 36 points, including the game-winning jump shot with one second remaining in double overtime, and the Huskies took down Central Michigan 83-81 in the season finale on Friday.

Dent added nine rebounds for the Huskies (6-25, 2-16 Mid-American Conference). Joe Munden Jr. shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Kailon Nicholls went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points. The Huskies stopped an 11-game skid with the win.

Jakobi Heady led the Chippewas (14-17, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Ugnius Jarusevicius added 17 points and six rebounds for Central Michigan. Kyler Vanderjagt also had 17 points.

Northern Illinois entered halftime up 30-25. Steven Tipton paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Dent led Northern Illinois with 26 second-half points and also hit the game-tying jump shot with 11 seconds remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime. David Mack paced Northern Illinois with five points in double.

