Western Michigan edges Bowling Green 64-63 to close out Mid-American Conference regular season

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javaughn Hannah scored 18 points and Chansey Willis Jr. hit the first of two free throws with two seconds left to rally Western Michigan to a 64-63 victory over Bowling Green on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale.

The Broncos (12-19, 9-9) placed sixth and will play No. 3 seed Kent State in Thursday’s conference tournament quarterfinals. The Falcons (14-17, 8-10) finished eighth and will play top-seed Akron on Thursday.

Hannah also had six rebounds for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Willis had 12 points.

Marcus Johnson and Derrick Butler both scored 20 to lead Bowling Green. DaJion Humphrey missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 10.

Western Michigan went into the half ahead of Bowling Green 33-32. Lobsinger scored 12 points in the half. Hannah scored 11 points in the second half for Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press